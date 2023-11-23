First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,321. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $83.59 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.