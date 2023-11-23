First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $537,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.17. 112,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,004. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

