First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,840 Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,490.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,133,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,451. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.73. The company has a market cap of $752.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.96 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.794 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.