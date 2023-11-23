First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,288,000 after buying an additional 2,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after buying an additional 337,913 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after buying an additional 395,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after buying an additional 411,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

