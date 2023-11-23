First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.53. 5,280,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

