First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,572 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

