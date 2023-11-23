First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Shares Down 0.4%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.71. 18,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 35,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.
First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.