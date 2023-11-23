First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Shares Down 0.4%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.71. 18,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 35,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.

First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

