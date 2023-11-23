First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.45

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

First Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.54. 52,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. First Financial has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.53.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.55%. Analysts predict that First Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 254.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THFF shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

