First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 3.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Charter Communications worth $220,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHTR traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.28. The company had a trading volume of 719,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,716. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.