First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $48,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,371,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 207,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 117,267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 104,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,805. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.