First Pacific Advisors LP Has $440.20 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,594,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 377,781 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 6.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Comcast worth $440,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,855,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,835,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

