First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,813 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Laureate Education worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 523,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.71. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Laureate Education’s payout ratio is 107.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,664,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

