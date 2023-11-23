First Pacific Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,072 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Howmet Aerospace worth $123,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. 1,591,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,745. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.