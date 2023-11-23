First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.52. The company had a trading volume of 799,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,863. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.14. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.