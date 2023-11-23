First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after buying an additional 157,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,666,000 after acquiring an additional 344,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,230,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,243,000 after acquiring an additional 907,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,155,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 438,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $95,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

