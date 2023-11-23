First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 321,675 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Kinder Morgan worth $137,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KMI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,233,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,578,555. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.