First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 214,799 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,815,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,799 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $248,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 11,862,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,446,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

