First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 285 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $104,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.34. 322,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.98. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

