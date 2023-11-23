First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 91,690 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,512,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,690 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 2.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $182,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JEF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 838,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

