First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,671 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of PG&E worth $30,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 13,497,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,269,494. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

