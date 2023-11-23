First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.07. 1,036,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,911. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

