First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921,925 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,232 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.80% of First Solar worth $365,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth $1,788,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,585,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,036.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.72. 1,312,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,713. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.