First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.50

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and traded as high as $38.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 22,927 shares.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $331.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.6517 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
