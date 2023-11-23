First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.50

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and traded as high as $38.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 22,927 shares.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $331.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.6517 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 286,610 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

