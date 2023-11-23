First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.01

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.01 and traded as high as $27.23. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 273,525 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 61.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.