FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the transport operator on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FirstGroup Stock Performance
Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 168.90 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.19. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 92.66 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31.
FirstGroup Company Profile
