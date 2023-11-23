Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.3%.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 58,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FFIC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,145,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,082,000 after buying an additional 96,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.