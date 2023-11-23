Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

