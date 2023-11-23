Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 359,562 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.80% of Analog Devices worth $1,759,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.67. 2,926,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

