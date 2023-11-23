Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,177,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,330,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,833. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

