Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,464 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,557,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $541.03. 600,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,375. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $549.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.