Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.86% of Comcast worth $1,482,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,855,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,835,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

