Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.23% of Stryker worth $1,420,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.05. 744,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,624. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,733 shares of company stock worth $18,068,658. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

