FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

