fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CFO John Janedis Sells 21,324 Shares of Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning grew its position in fuboTV by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,676 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,405,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in fuboTV by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

