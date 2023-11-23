Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Trading Up 0.6%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 12,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 20,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.