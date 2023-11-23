Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM) Insider Robin Cox Acquires 830,000 Shares of Stock

Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM – Get Free Report) insider Robin Cox purchased 830,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,590.00 ($39,861.84).

Future Battery Minerals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium, nickel, zinc, gold, copper, and base and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Saints Nickel projects covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Leinster Nickel project situated in Western Australia.

