Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM) Insider Robin Cox Acquires 830,000 Shares of Stock

Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM – Get Free Report) insider Robin Cox purchased 830,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,590.00 ($39,861.84).
Future Battery Minerals Price Performance
Future Battery Minerals Company Profile
Future Battery Minerals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium, nickel, zinc, gold, copper, and base and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Saints Nickel projects covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Leinster Nickel project situated in Western Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Future Battery Minerals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Invest in Energy
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Future Battery Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Battery Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.