Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Down 4.1%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,076,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,256,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRTX. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 1,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

