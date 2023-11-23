Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.64

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and traded as high as $24.18. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 18,981 shares trading hands.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

