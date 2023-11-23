General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.33. The stock had a trading volume of 617,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,442. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.00. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

