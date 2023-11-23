General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Raised by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $247.33 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.60 and a 200-day moving average of $223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.