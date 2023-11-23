Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Director James A. Courter Sells 13,717 Shares of Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Genie Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $702.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 505.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Genie Energy

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.