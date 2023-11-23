Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Director James A. Courter Sells 13,717 Shares of Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Genie Energy Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $702.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.
Genie Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
