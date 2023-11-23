Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 108,703 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of NXP Semiconductors worth $963,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

