Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,328 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $978,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $528.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $531.75. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.60.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

