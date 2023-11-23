Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,259,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $471.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $549.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.86.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

