Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,096,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $613,831. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

