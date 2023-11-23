Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Billion Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,048,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $431.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $435.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.