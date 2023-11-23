Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Billion Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Lam Research worth $1,849,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $717.46 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $728.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,249 shares of company stock worth $6,364,451 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

