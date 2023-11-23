Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 175,617 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,405,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

