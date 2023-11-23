Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of General Dynamics worth $931,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $247.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.00. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

