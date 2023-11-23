George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Issues Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.45%.

George Weston Trading Up 5.5 %

George Weston stock opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11.

Get George Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WNGRF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.